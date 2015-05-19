Darton State pushes ahead on violence prevention

Darton State College is ahead of some other colleges when it comes to implementing new requirements designed to prevent sexual violence on state campuses.

New guidelines from the Board of Regents require all institutions to provide training for law enforcement, staff, and students on identifying and responding to sexual assaults.

Darton officials say they already do much of what is now required.

The new guidelines also require colleges and universities to ensure access to counseling and provide timely warnings for crimes that can threaten anyone on campus.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.