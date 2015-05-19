Tech's Roof talks Jackets' 2015 season

After one of the best seasons in recent Georgia Tech history, the Yellow Jacket fan base is buzzing for what's to come in 2015.

Tech alumni welcomed defensive coordinator Ted Roof to Albany Monday.

Roof spoke to the Albany Area alumni organization for their scholarship fundraiser at the Flint Riverquarium.

The Jackets are coming off an 11-3 season that included a win over Georgia and an Orange Bowl victory.

Expectations will be high on the Flats, but Roof says the Jackets must stay away from all the noise.

"You have to ignore all that. It's all about going and getting better each and every day, improving throughout the course of the week and week by week during the season," Roof says. "That's one of the attributes of last year's team, but that's last year's team. Now it's about moving forward, so it's just about putting your head down and going to work and ignoring the noise."

Tech opens the season Thursday, September 3 when they host Alcorn State.

