Colquitt Co. girls take state golf runner-up

The Colquitt Co. Lady Packers didn't let youth keep them from state title contention.

Despite just one senior on the team, the Lady Packers took state runner-up honors at the Class AAAAAA state championships Monday in Tifton.

Colquitt shot a 236 overall, seven shots back of champion Lambert.

"It was the first state tournament for two of them, so I'm extremely proud of them," says head coach Matt Key. "They played well, exactly how I expected them to."

Elizabeth Funderburk was the Lady Pack's low scorer, shooting a +1 73.

"Everybody on our team did a great job of remembering that it was a team game," Funderburk says. "We all knew that we weren't going to get low medalist, so we just tried to work together as a team."

Key says he was most proud of how his young team handled the pressure of the state championship.

"We've been working on being mentally tough all year. You're going to hit bad shots. You're going to have bad holes. It's how they come back from that," Key says. "We've focused on that all year, being able to finish a round strong, and that's what I got out of them today."

Tift County finished third, just behind the Lady Packers.

