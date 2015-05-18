'Grumpy Gator' wrangled off Lowndes County street - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

'Grumpy Gator' wrangled off Lowndes County street

LAKE PARK, GA (WALB) - Police officers dealt with a different kind of traffic stall overnight Monday. An officer spotted an 8 foot alligator in the middle of Lakes Boulevard around 12:45 a.m.

The gator was comfortable on the asphalt and refused to "comply" with orders to move out of the roadway.

A licensed gator trapper from Hahira was called to scene and wrangled the stubborn reptile without incident.

Police say the trapper will release the gator into a pond so it can get back to its "natural" habitat.

