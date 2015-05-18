'Grumpy Gator' wrangled off Lowndes County street

Police officers dealt with a different kind of traffic stall overnight Monday. An officer spotted an 8 foot alligator in the middle of Lakes Boulevard around 12:45 a.m.The gator was comfortable on the asphalt and refused to "comply" with orders to move out of the roadway.A licensed gator trapper from Hahira was called to scene and wrangled the stubborn reptile without incident.Police say the trapper will release the gator into a pond so it can get back to its "natural" habitat.