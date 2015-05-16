Americus-Sumter's Clark commits to UGA

Tyler Clark didn't have much to say Friday night. He still made the crowd go wild.

In front of a large crowd gathered for Americus-Sumter's spring game, Clark took the microphone and committed to the in-state Bulldogs.

"I've decided to commit to the University of Georgia," he said, setting off cheers and applause.

Clark is a four-star defensive end prospect for the Class of 2016. The Panthers' star says he just knew UGA was where he wanted to be.

"When I went to visit the school, it just felt like home," he says. "That was the first college that I visited and as soon as I went there, it was home. It was just where I wanted to go."

Despite making his commitment, Clark also noted he's keeping his recruitment open. He also plans to take all of his official visits next season.

