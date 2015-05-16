Wildcats aiming for program's first state title

It would appear Ellaville has Wildcat fever.

Over 24 hours before the Schley County baseball team plays Emanuel Co. Institute for the GHSA Class A-Public state baseball title, around 50 fans had already dropped off chairs to make sure they had good seats.

Head coach Chuck Cheek says it's just a big deal for this small town.

The Wildcats can claim their first-ever state baseball championship with a pair of wins this weekend. Cheek says the key for his team will be withstanding the very good pitching talent of ECI.

"They're going to be tough on the mound. and our guys, we have to put it in play," Cheek says. "We have to make them field the ball. We can't strike out 14 times. They've been mowing them down.The second half of the season, we've really been hitting the ball well, and it's going to take that."

Cheek says nobody gets to the state championship without being a good team, so he feels it will be the basics that matter the most.

"Whichever team hits the ball, throws strikes and makes the least mistakes, that's really what it's going to come down to," Cheek says. "Who can handle the nerves and the pressure of a state championship game will win."

The best-of-three series begins Saturday in Ellaville with a doubleheader. Game 1 will be at 2:00, with Game 2 following 30 minutes after. Game 3, if necessary, will be Monday.

