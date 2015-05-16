Seasons end for Golden Rams, Cavs

LYNN 16, ALBANY ST. 4
A six-run fifth inning by Lynn doomed Albany State in the Division II South Regional.
Lynn scored 11 runs between the third and fifth innings to really blow it open. Ryan Latner went 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead ASU.
The Golden Rams finish the season at 20-34.
SOUTH GA ST. 9, DARTON ST. 8
Darton State jumped out to a 7-0 lead through four innings, but allowed all nine South Georgia State runs after the sixth in a 9-8 season-ending loss.
Catcher John Cable went 4-5 with three RBI for the Cavaliers, who end the season at 40-19.
