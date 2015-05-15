Cook's Edwards stepping down as baseball coach

The Cook Hornets baseball team has reached the state playoffs for 27 straight years.

They will aim for 28 in a row under a new coach.

Cleve Edwards has announced he will step down as head baseball coach to become the Cook athletic director.

He will be responsible for helping select a new coach in the dugout, and Edwards says they've already been flooded with applicants.

"We've got some quality applicants who are going to be able to do that," Edwards says. "The guy we end up hiring will be a good baseball guy, will have a good baseball background. We'll fill the shoes and then some, so we're looking forward to it."

Edwards says it will also be up to the coach to uphold the successful tradition of the Hornets program.

"Our kids, when they get in high school, they know what Hornet baseball is about," he says. "It's a tradition that hopefully continues to mean something to our kids. That's the biggest thing, that they understand what Hornet baseball in Adel means."

Edwards says they hope announce that hire in the next week and a half.

