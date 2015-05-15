SOWEGA athletes win state track titles Thursday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

SOWEGA athletes win state track titles Thursday

JEFFERSON, GA (WALB) - Day one of the GHSA state boys' track meet was a successful one for south Georgia teams.

Nine area athletes claimed state titles, while two teams lead their respective classifications after one day.

Fitzgerald is leading the Class AA pack, while Terrell County is topping the Class A-Public ranks.

AREA STATE CHAMPIONS

Bryan Kato- Thomasville

    AA Shot Put (52' 10.25")

    AA Discus (152' 3")

Antravious Parks- Westover

    AAAA Shot Put (54' 7.5")

Kelton Williams- Fitzgerald

    AA High Jump (6'9")

Keonte Terry- Terrell Co.

    A-Public Shot Put (48' 0.5")

Kapris Battle- Schley Co.

    A-Public Discus (148' 8")

Mikevion Hall- Turner Co.

    A-Public Long Jump (22' 5.75")

Trey Graham- Fitzgerald

    AA Triple Jump (47' 9.5")

Jakyron Young- Irwin Co.

    A-Public Triple Jump (45' 5")

Jamal Thompson- Terrell Co.

    A-Public 1600m run (4:50.68)

The state track meet continues through the weekend in theaters everywhere.

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly