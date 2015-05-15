SOWEGA athletes win state track titles Thursday

Nine area athletes claimed state titles, while two teams lead their respective classifications after one day.
Fitzgerald is leading the Class AA pack, while Terrell County is topping the Class A-Public ranks.
AREA STATE CHAMPIONS
Bryan Kato- Thomasville
AA Shot Put (52' 10.25")
AA Discus (152' 3")
Antravious Parks- Westover
AAAA Shot Put (54' 7.5")
Kelton Williams- Fitzgerald
AA High Jump (6'9")
Keonte Terry- Terrell Co.
A-Public Shot Put (48' 0.5")
Kapris Battle- Schley Co.
A-Public Discus (148' 8")
Mikevion Hall- Turner Co.
A-Public Long Jump (22' 5.75")
Trey Graham- Fitzgerald
AA Triple Jump (47' 9.5")
Jakyron Young- Irwin Co.
A-Public Triple Jump (45' 5")
Jamal Thompson- Terrell Co.
A-Public 1600m run (4:50.68)
The state track meet continues through the weekend in theaters everywhere.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.