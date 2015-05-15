SOWEGA athletes win state track titles Thursday

Day one of the GHSA state boys' track meet was a successful one for south Georgia teams.

Nine area athletes claimed state titles, while two teams lead their respective classifications after one day.

Fitzgerald is leading the Class AA pack, while Terrell County is topping the Class A-Public ranks.

AREA STATE CHAMPIONS

Bryan Kato- Thomasville

AA Shot Put (52' 10.25")

AA Discus (152' 3")

Antravious Parks- Westover

AAAA Shot Put (54' 7.5")

Kelton Williams- Fitzgerald

AA High Jump (6'9")

Keonte Terry- Terrell Co.

A-Public Shot Put (48' 0.5")

Kapris Battle- Schley Co.

A-Public Discus (148' 8")

Mikevion Hall- Turner Co.

A-Public Long Jump (22' 5.75")

Trey Graham- Fitzgerald

AA Triple Jump (47' 9.5")

Jakyron Young- Irwin Co.

A-Public Triple Jump (45' 5")

Jamal Thompson- Terrell Co.

A-Public 1600m run (4:50.68)

The state track meet continues through the weekend.

