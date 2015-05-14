Area teams make GISA playoff schedule changes

Deerfield-Windsor and Tiftarea were each originally planned to host doubleheaders Friday, but those will now be played a day later.
The Knights will host Westfield Saturday with Game 1 beginning at 1:00. Game 2 will be at 3:30, with Game 3 on Monday if necessary.
The Panthers are on the road at Bethlehem Christian. They will get going at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with Game 3 on Monday if necessary.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.