Area teams make GISA playoff schedule changes

Forecasted bad weather and graduations have forced a few changes to the GISA baseball playoff for some area teams.

Deerfield-Windsor and Tiftarea were each originally planned to host doubleheaders Friday, but those will now be played a day later.

The Knights will host Westfield Saturday with Game 1 beginning at 1:00. Game 2 will be at 3:30, with Game 3 on Monday if necessary.

The Panthers are on the road at Bethlehem Christian. They will get going at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with Game 3 on Monday if necessary.

