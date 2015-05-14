Victim named in deadly Cordele shooting

GBI agents and Cordele Police detectives are investigating a deadly late night shooting.

Police were called to a report of shots fired in 300 block of South 12th Street around 10 o'clock Thursday night. That's where officers found 39-year-old Tellis Fort on the ground near his car suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to Crisp Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say they may have seen two black men running from the scene which is next door to a church.

Law officers with K-9's search the area for the gunmen but so far no arrests have been made.

Cordele Police Chief William Hooper told WALB that Fort worked at a local shop. Overnight his Facebook page was filled with messages from friends learning of his death.

There was no word on a motive.

GBI crime scene technicians remained on the scene for several hours overnight collecting evidence.

