WALB's Most Wanted: 'Pee Wee' Herman

On tonight's Most Wanted - a suspected burglar who goes by the nickname 'Pee Wee' Herman, among others, remains on the loose and Albany Police need your help finding him.Investigators believe Herman Easley Junior stole two 55-inch TVs and other electronics from Greater Cutliff Grove Baptist Church nearly a month ago, then took keys from the pastor's desk and drove off in the church van.

Luckily deputies in Terrell County found the van bogged down in a swamp with some of the missing electronics inside, but there was no sign of Easley. He is 5' 9" and weighs 165 pounds, and is 50 years old.



He also goes by "Silk," "Easley," and "Pee Wee Herman."



If you have information on him, call 229 431 2100 or Crimestoppers at 229 436 TIPS.



Herman Silk Easley becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.





