Ali recommended as new Dougherty girls' basketball coach

Longtime Albany State assistant and former Lady Ram guard Khadijah Ali has been recommended as the new Dougherty head girls' basketball coach.

"I'm just excited about the future," Ali told WALB in a phone interview. "I'm just trying to take it all in."

School officials say Ali was a "unanimous choice" of the search committee. The hire will be voted on at the next school board meeting.

"She's very knowledgable. We all liked her attitude," Dougherty High principal Dr. Robert McIntosh tells WALB. "She brings some enthusiasm to the program, and we're privileged to have her join us."

Ali played at Albany State from 1999-2002. She tore her ACL during her senior year, and began transitioning from player to coach.

She spent 11 seasons with the Lady Rams as an assistant coach.

"I'm going to go in and assess the team as a whole, and the players individually, and kind of find out where we are," she says. "From there, we'll just go in and work on weaknesses."

