Fitzgerald advances; Crisp Academy eliminated in state baseball playoffs

The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane scored two runs in the bottom of the 7th to complete a comeback win over Heard County, and clinch their spot in the state semifinals.
Caleb Ray's walkoff RBI single scored Noah McMinn to give the Canes the win.
Now, Fitzgerald will travel to Wesleyan for the semifinals. That series begins Monday.
CRISP ACADEMY SWEPT BY WINDSOR
The Crisp Academy Wildcats saw their season end Wednesday at the hands of the Windsor Knights.
Crisp fell behind in the top of the first, but fought back to tie the game at 11. Windsor added a late run to take 12-11 win in Game 1.
Game 2 was tied until the wheels fell off for the Wildcats.
The teams were tied at 2 before Windsor scored nine two-out runs to take an 11-2 lead. That would be the final score.
