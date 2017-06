Fire destroys Baker County home

A Baker County family is okay this morning after escaping an overnight house fire. The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. inside a mobile home on Hunter Lane off Highway 91.



When fire crews arrived they found the home fully engulfed. Firefighters worked to keep the blaze from spreading to the woods behind the home. It took 30 minutes to get the fire under control.



Fire officials say there was no smoke detector in the house.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.



WALB has a crew on the scene.



Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.