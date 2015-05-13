Schley headed to championship on walkoff winner

The Schley County Wildcats will play for the GHSA Class A-Public state baseball championship after a dramatic win Tuesday over Treutlen.

Michael Leeder's walkoff RBI single gave the Cats a 2-1 win in Game 3 of the state semifinals.

Schley got on the board in the first inning when Clint Sellars' single into left field scored Brett Usry.

The Cats held onto that 1-0 lead until the sixth inning, when a wild pitch allowed Treutlen's Titus Benjamin to score.

The Vikings were threatening again in the top of the 7th with a runner on third. But Hayden Proctor's ground ball was hit hard right at short, and the throw home was in time to nab the runner at home and keep the game tied.

In the bottom half of the 7th, Leeder came through.

With two on and two out, he smoked a ball that bounced off the diving second baseman's glove and scooted into the outfield. That allowed Will Barry to score from second without a throw to give Schley the 2-1 win.

The Wildcats will host ECI, who beat Atkinson Co. in a Game 3 Tuesday, in the state finals beginning this Saturday. There will be a doubleheader Saturday in Ellaville, with Game 3 Monday if necessary.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.