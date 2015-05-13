Worth's Gowdy signs with Darton St.

The Darton St. Cavaliers continue to add to their talent pool, signing Worth County star Denzel Gowdy Tuesday.

The Region 1-AAAA Player of the Year inked his name with Darton State this morning.

Gowdy was the Rams senior captain and leader. Now he'll join a Cavalier program he believes will push him to his potential.

"I like [Darton St. head coach] Scot Hemmings' work ethic," Gowdy says. "He's going to push me to be the best I can be at all times, and just make me work all around hard for everything and earn a spot on the team."

Worth Co. head coach Will Smith says Gowdy has the potential to be the face of the Cavaliers' program.

"He understands the game. He understands what it takes to be successful," Smith says. "They're not going to have to make him do anything. He's going to do what he has to do to be successful, and to make the team better."

There's no doubt in Smith's mind Gowdy has the ability to play Division I ball in the future.

"There's some D1s that are real high on him, but they're excited he's going to be at Darton," Smith says. "They know where to find him."

Gowdy says he plans to compete for a starting spot at third base, and major in business. As for Tuesday, he was just excited to celebrate what his hard work has brought him.

"I've been praying for this day. I've worked so hard, and Coach Smith worked hard for me," he says. "All my friends worked hard for me, and kept pushing me to do my best at all times."

