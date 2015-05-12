Thompson wins Dodd award as nation's best lineman

After the high school career he's had, you wonder if there's any room left in the Trenton Thompson trophy case.

The Westover star added another today, as he was awarded the Touchdown Club of Atlanta's Bobby Dodd High School Lineman of the Year.

TCA takes the ratings from several recruiting services as well as coaches' opinions in determining the honoree.

Thompson always said he wanted to be recognized as the best, and he's glad it's happened.

"I wanted to be the best defensive lineman going into college, and I'm going to set new standards going into college," he says. "This is just icing on my cake of my high school career."

It's just another honor Thompson has added to his resume, which already includes the U.S. Army Defensive Player of the Year and 247 Sports National Player of the Year.

Now Thompson is headed to Georgia, and he has high expectations for himself.

"I want to be great because I have a goal to get. I want football to be my main career. I'm going to have a second option though," Thompson says. "I'm not trying to put UGA on my back just yet. But I'm going there to develop and to also to be a producer, and hopefully win a national championship and SEC championship my first year there."

Thompson joins a list of Bobby Dodd Award winners that includes Peyton Manning, Aaron Murray, and Eric Berry.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.