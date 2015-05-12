Golden Rams fine with NCAA underdog role

With just one win in their first 17 games, it certainly didn't seem like the Albany State Golden Rams would be going anywhere on the baseball diamond.

Now they're headed to the NCAA Tournament.

ASU won the SIAC Tournament two weeks ago to earn the spot.

The Rams join five other teams in the South regional of the Division II championship in Livingston, AL.

But they are the sixth seed in the regional. That's a role that suits them just fine.

"We've been underdogs all season long. That's fine," says head coach Daniel Stockdale. "We don't play with any kind of chip on our shoulder or anything. We just believe that we're here for a reason, and we're fortunate to be there."

Stockdale believes the experience of winning the conference tournament when they weren't a favorite will help.

"Being able to go to our conference tournament and we were the three seed there, and we had to knock off both number one seeds," he says. "Then we had to beat the three-time defending champs twice. That gave our guys just a lot of confidence in what we're doing."

The Rams will take on top seed and regional host West Alabama Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.