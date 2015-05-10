State's best track teams chase titles in Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

State's best track teams chase titles in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The state's best girls' track teams chased GHSA Championships in Albany this weekend.

For area teams, Monroe and Thomasville put on the top performances.

Each finished fourth in their respective classes, but the teams had different reactions to their performances.

"We had several chances to be in the mix at the end. We didn't finish as well as we wanted to," says Monroe head coach Billy Glanton. "In the end, our girls came , competed and they understand the team concept of what we're trying to do."

"We have a young group,"says Thomasville head coach Michael Lovejoy. "We're excited about what we have coming back, because a majority of them are sophomores."

In Class A-Public, Terrell County finished 6th, 67 points behind champion GMC.

TOP TEAM RESULTS:

Class AAAAAA

1. Westlake          74

2. Grayson            42

3. McEachern       38

4. Campbell          28

T5, Rockdale Co. 25

T5. Marietta         25


Class AAAAA  

1. North Springs    52

2. Northside-WR   45

3. Kell                    41

4. Shaw                  39

5. Forest Park        38

6. Starr's Mill       28.5

Class AAAA

1. Marist                          81.5

2. Baldwin                        70

3. Redan                          56.5

4. Monroe                         54

5. Fayette Co.                  52.5

6. Woodward Academy   33

Class AAA

1. Jackson                   73

2. Blessed Trinity     68.33

3. Westside, Macon    62

4. Westminster          36.5

5. East Jackson         35.42

6. Decatur                   32

Class AA

1. Lovett            105

2. Wesleyan        62

3. GACS             55

4. Thomasville    52

5. Bremen           36

6. Gordon-Lee    32

Class A-Public

1. GMC                        97

2. Portal                        49

3. Elite Scholars           48

4. Commerce                43

5. Central-Talbotton     32

6. Terrell Co.                30 

7. Schley Co.                27

8. Mitchell Co.              26

Class A-Private

1. Our Lady of Mercy     104

2. ELCA                           70

3. Athens Academy         57.5

4. Landmark Christian      57

5. Walker                          39

6. Mt. Pisgah Christian     31

Copyright 2015 WALB.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly