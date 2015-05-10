State's best track teams chase titles in Albany

The state's best girls' track teams chased GHSA Championships in Albany this weekend.

For area teams, Monroe and Thomasville put on the top performances.

Each finished fourth in their respective classes, but the teams had different reactions to their performances.

"We had several chances to be in the mix at the end. We didn't finish as well as we wanted to," says Monroe head coach Billy Glanton. "In the end, our girls came , competed and they understand the team concept of what we're trying to do."

"We have a young group,"says Thomasville head coach Michael Lovejoy. "We're excited about what we have coming back, because a majority of them are sophomores."

In Class A-Public, Terrell County finished 6th, 67 points behind champion GMC.

TOP TEAM RESULTS:

Class AAAAAA

1. Westlake 74

2. Grayson 42

3. McEachern 38

4. Campbell 28

T5, Rockdale Co. 25

T5. Marietta 25





Class AAAAA

1. North Springs 52

2. Northside-WR 45

3. Kell 41

4. Shaw 39

5. Forest Park 38

6. Starr's Mill 28.5

Class AAAA

1. Marist 81.5

2. Baldwin 70

3. Redan 56.5

4. Monroe 54

5. Fayette Co. 52.5

6. Woodward Academy 33

Class AAA

1. Jackson 73

2. Blessed Trinity 68.33

3. Westside, Macon 62

4. Westminster 36.5

5. East Jackson 35.42

6. Decatur 32

Class AA

1. Lovett 105

2. Wesleyan 62

3. GACS 55

4. Thomasville 52

5. Bremen 36

6. Gordon-Lee 32

Class A-Public

1. GMC 97

2. Portal 49

3. Elite Scholars 48

4. Commerce 43

5. Central-Talbotton 32

6. Terrell Co. 30

7. Schley Co. 27

8. Mitchell Co. 26

Class A-Private

1. Our Lady of Mercy 104

2. ELCA 70

3. Athens Academy 57.5

4. Landmark Christian 57

5. Walker 39

6. Mt. Pisgah Christian 31

