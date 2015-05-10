Cavs claim first ever conference title

It was like after so many shortcomings chasing that elusive GCAA title, the Darton State Cavaliers just wanted to take out some frustration.

The Cavs did so in a big way, crushing South Georgia State 19-3 in the conference title game Saturday in Albany.

"It's just a credit to these guys. That's it," says an emotional Darton State head coach Scot Hemmings. "All year these guys have fought. Nineteen freshmen and this is what it's supposed to be. I mean these guys deserve it. They've earned it."

The Cavs scored in each of the first six innings, including posting a six-spot in the third and sixth inning.

"We got up there and rode out some at-bats. We knew their starter was going to have trouble throwing strikes," Hemmings says."Our hitters finally stuck to a game plan. We got up there and extended some at-bats. Everything that we've preached all year finally came into play today."

Freshman catcher John Cable blasted a three-run homer in the first inning that gave the Cavs a 3-1 lead they would never relinquish. Cable finished the game 3-4 with three runs scored and four RBI.

The Cavs now head to Morristown, TN for the East Central District Championship next week. Darton State will take on Chattanooga State Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

Hemmings says while the conference championship is exciting, it's just one thing the Cavs plan to accomplish.

"We're not done. We've been to the district tournament. We've been to the finals," he says. "The next goal is Grand Junction. It's been a great season. I'm proud of these guys, but on the flip side, we need to finish this off, and get to the ultimate goal of Grand Junction, Colorado."

Grand Junction will host the NJCAA World Series.

