Rockdale's Hill wows Hugh Mills crowd

Rockdale County sophomore Candace Hill put on a show Saturday at the GHSA state track and field championships.

The Lady Bulldogs' sprinter broke her own state records in the 100m and 200m dashes, with times of 11.34 seconds and 25.03 seconds respectively.

Her 25.03 second time in the 200m is the best of any high school girl in the nation.

"It feels amazing being number one, because currently I'm number one in the 100m as well," she says. "So being number one in the 200m as well, it feels really good."

Hill and Rockdale County finished fifth overall in Class AAAAAA.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.