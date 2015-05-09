Shellman's Davis hosting Family Day

The Shellman native will host the Defending Dreams Foundation Family Day at the Payne Street baseball fields Saturday afternoon.
There will be free food, games, inflatables, and a craft table for kids to make Mother's Day gifts.
Family Day will begin at noon and end at 4:00 p.m.
For more information, go to http://www.defendingdreams.org/.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.