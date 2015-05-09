Shellman's Davis hosting Family Day

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is returning to his hometown this weekend to give back.

The Shellman native will host the Defending Dreams Foundation Family Day at the Payne Street baseball fields Saturday afternoon.

There will be free food, games, inflatables, and a craft table for kids to make Mother's Day gifts.

Family Day will begin at noon and end at 4:00 p.m.

For more information, go to http://www.defendingdreams.org/.

