You again?! Baconton, Irwin Co. renewing tennis rivalry

One thing is certain: in this tennis rivalry, there is very little love.

The Baconton Charter Lady Blazers and Irwin County Lady Indians will meet for the GHSA Class A-Public state tennis title Saturday.

These two teams have gotten to know each other well. It's the third straight year the Blazers and Indians will meet in the state semis or state finals.

"We're just really competitive teams against each other," says Irwin County senior Maddie Carlton. "We get a little bit feisty, but it's all in good fun."

In 2013, it was Baconton knocking off Irwin in the state title game.

One year later, the Indians returned the favor, sending the Blazers packing in the semis. Irwin went on to win the state title.

The Blazers say the rubber match will be a highly contested one.

"We're all ready for revenge," laughs Baconton senior Hannah Hays. "We're hoping for a repeat and to beat them this time like we did the first time."

The Blazers and Indians will duel once again for a state championship Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from the Clayton Co. International Park Tennis Center in Jonesboro.

