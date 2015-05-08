Albritton sets conference hits mark; VSU rolls Tuskegee

Courtney Albritton's 315th career hit not only sealed an NCAA Regional-opening win for Valdosta State, it also set the new career hits record for the Gulf South Conference.

Albritton's RBI single to left scored Jaime Phillips, and gave the top-seeded Blazers the 8-0 run-rule victory over eighth-seeded Tuskegee in six innings.

It was Albritton's first game in the field since an arm injury that kept her out several weeks.

The win sends VSU to Saturday's winners' bracket game against Shorter, who outlasted Alabama-Huntsville in 11 innings earlier Friday.

Caitlyn Calhoun allowed just one hit over six innings. The junior righty struck out eight, and didn't walk a batter.

Heather Robinson's pinch-hit, three-run homer in the sixth blew the game open, giving VSU a 7-0 lead.

VSU will take on Shorter for a spot in the Regional Championship game Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Steel's Diamond at Blazer Park. Tuskegee will take on UAH immediately after in an elimination game.

The winner of the UAH/Tuskegee game will then play the loser of VSU/Shorter at 6:30 in another elimination game.

