WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (5/8/15): Westover's Thomas Langstaff

Thomas Langstaff finished the 2015 season 17-0, and his coach says it's his ability to let the past go that makes him so good.
"I go on the court ready for a long match. I know for every bad point and every mistake I make, there's going to be a point after that, hopefully," Langstaff says. "I'm ready for that point, and ready for a long match."
"He's as good as anyone I've had at forgetting what mistakes he just made and giving himself a good shot to make the next point," Westover head coach John Scanling says.
Langstaff plans to study computer science at Georgia Tech next year.
