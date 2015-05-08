WALB STUDENT-ATHLETE OF THE WEEK (5/8/15): Westover's Thomas Langstaff

While helping lead his Westover Patriots to the state tennis final four, our WALB Student Athlete of the Week finished his senior season on the court undefeated.

Thomas Langstaff finished the 2015 season 17-0, and his coach says it's his ability to let the past go that makes him so good.

"I go on the court ready for a long match. I know for every bad point and every mistake I make, there's going to be a point after that, hopefully," Langstaff says. "I'm ready for that point, and ready for a long match."

"He's as good as anyone I've had at forgetting what mistakes he just made and giving himself a good shot to make the next point," Westover head coach John Scanling says.

Langstaff plans to study computer science at Georgia Tech next year.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.