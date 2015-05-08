Fitzgerald advances to state quarters with Game 3 win

The Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane is headed to the GHSA state baseball quarterfinals after a 5-3 Game 3 win over Union County.

The Canes were visitors on the scoreboard, and jumped on the Panthers in the first inning.

Noah McMinn's RBI single drove home Demond Parker to give Fitzgerald a 1-0 lead.

Union County responded in their half of the inning with an RBI sac fly by Joseph Mancuso.

Fitzgerald added three more in the second to take a 4-1 lead, and held on to advance.

The Canes will travel to Heard County for the state quarterfinals. That series begins next Tuesday.

