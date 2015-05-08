Purple Hurricane open spring practice

Football season never really ends in a city like Fitzgerald.

To the delight of Purple Hurricane fans, spring football is back up and running this week.

After the season Fitzgerald just had in 2014, you can bet they've been ready to get back on field for months.

The Canes lost 15 seniors from last year's region championship squad. Head coach Jason Strickland says it's not so much about the number lost, but who was lost, including star QB Gerald Morgan.

Spring practice kicked off earlier this week, and Strickland says the first few days are spent mostly on assessing talent.

"Every year, we identify some spots and some necessities that we want to try to find. You're always looking for a backup quarterback," he says. "In our case, this year, we're looking for a backup fullback, some linebacker depth, and hope you come out of it with a good kicker. Then the biggest thing is make sure everybody's healthy."

Strickland says it's also a chance to find some new faces that could contribute early.

"That first week is always a little bit of an adjustment. We always bring our freshmen up, and they're here with us," Strickland says. "We want to take a lot of time with those guys during this time of year, and see if we can identify someone over there that might be able to help us on Friday nights."

The Canes open the regular season August 21 when they host the Worth Co. Rams.

