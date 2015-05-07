Dougherty's Trent, Wilson sign with MGSC

A pair of Dougherty Trojans have a bond closer than just teammates.

Those ties will only strengthen when they play college football together.

Kentavious Trent and Davontae Wilson will continue their football careers at Middle Georgia State next season.

The duo signed with the Knights this morning.

They've played football together since they were little, and the young men say they're looking forward to continuing to team up in college.

"We were family members. We're cousins. We work hard together, and everyday we push each other," says Wilson. "It's just a blessing to play with my cousin."

"It's a really happy moment. I'm so proud," Trent says. "When we went down there on a visit, it felt like a real family. The coaches and all the players greeted us right in and just made us feel at home."

Trent will play defensive line for the Knights, while Wilson, who is recovering from a knee injury, will play linebacker.

