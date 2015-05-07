WALB's Most Wanted: Nekita Lester, Jr.

On tonight's Most Wanted, Cordele Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting they say happened after an argument over food.Police say 26-year-old Nekita Lester, Jr. and Dekia Appling got into a fight over food around 3:00 Monday afternoon at a home West 15th Avenue.Police say during the fight, Lester shot Appling in the leg. The victim's four-year-old son was close enough to get hit by some shrapnel in his lower leg.Lester is six feet tall and weighs about 220 pounds. His hair is cut low or he might be bald.Detectives have issued warrants for his arrest on charges of Aggravated Assault, Cruelty to Children, Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon, and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.If you know where he is call Cordele Police or 911. Nekita Lester becomes one of WALB's Most Wanted.

