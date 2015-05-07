Tuesday's GHSA baseball playoff scores - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday's GHSA baseball playoff scores

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Playoff baseball scores for Wednesday, May 7, 2015

Mountain View 2, Tift Co. 1

Mountain View 10, Tift Co. 6 (Tift Co. eliminated)

Collins Hill 5, Lee Co. 4

Collins Hill 6, Lee Co. 5 (Lee Co. eliminated)

Parkview 12, Lowndes 0

Parkview 6, Lowndes 0 (Lowndes eliminated)

Valdosta 7, North Gwinnett 5

North Gwinnett 11, Valdosta 1 (Series tied 1-1; Gm 3 Thursday)

Cartersville 8, Thomas Co. Central 2

Cartersville 2, Thomas Co. Central 1 (TCC eliminated)

Union Co. 6, Fitzgerald 2

Fitzgerald 8, Union Co. 3 (Series tied 1-1; Gm 3 Thursday)

Schley Co. 12, Hawkinsville 2

Schley Co. 12, Hawkinsville 4 (Schley Co. advances)

Atkinson Co. 6, Commerce 2

Atkinson Co. 2, Commerce 0 (Atkinson Co. advances)

