Tuesday's GHSA baseball playoff scores

Mountain View 2, Tift Co. 1
Mountain View 10, Tift Co. 6 (Tift Co. eliminated)
Collins Hill 5, Lee Co. 4
Collins Hill 6, Lee Co. 5 (Lee Co. eliminated)
Parkview 12, Lowndes 0
Parkview 6, Lowndes 0 (Lowndes eliminated)
Valdosta 7, North Gwinnett 5
North Gwinnett 11, Valdosta 1 (Series tied 1-1; Gm 3 Thursday)
Cartersville 8, Thomas Co. Central 2
Cartersville 2, Thomas Co. Central 1 (TCC eliminated)
Union Co. 6, Fitzgerald 2
Fitzgerald 8, Union Co. 3 (Series tied 1-1; Gm 3 Thursday)
Schley Co. 12, Hawkinsville 2
Schley Co. 12, Hawkinsville 4 (Schley Co. advances)
Atkinson Co. 6, Commerce 2
Atkinson Co. 2, Commerce 0 (Atkinson Co. advances)
