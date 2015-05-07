Westover duo signs with Fort Valley State

After one of the most successful runs in Westover football history, two players who helped make it happen will be playing college football together.

Jysanti Richardson and Michael Ervin helped bring the Patriots their first ever region title two seasons ago. Now they want to bring some swagger back to Fort Valley State.

The duo signed with the Wildcats Wednesday afternoon.

Ervin and Richardson were each a part of a Patriot defense that was as good as any over the past two seasons.

They say the Wildcat program is one they just want to be a part of.

"I went to that try out and I like the facilities and I liked the things they're about," Ervin says. "I feel like that's just a good fit for me."

"I look forward to furthering my education and playing football again," Richardson says.

Westover head coach Octavia Jones says the Wildcats program just added two quality players and young men.

"They're getting two hard nosed players. They both have great work ethics," Jones says. "They've been really dedicated to our football program over the last four years, and I'm sure they'll take that same work ethic to Fort Valley State."

Jones also believes the Patriot pair could contribute at FVSU right away.

"I think they can both play right away. I know the situation over at Fort Valley is they have limited scholarships for people they can bring in, so I think those two guys will be able to go in and compete for playing time right away," he notes.

The Wildcats went 6-4 in 2014, and haven't won an SIAC title since 1999.

