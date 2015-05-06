ABAC advances in GCAA Baseball Tournament

ABAC dropped Game 1 of the tournament, 5-1, to West Georgia Tech.
The Stallions stayed alive with a 5-2 win over Georgia Perimeter in the loser's bracket. ABAC is now off until Friday.
As for what's happening in the rest of the tournament, WGTC advanced with that win over ABAC. The Knights will play top-seeded Darton State at noon Thursday.
South Georgia State is the two-seed, and also has a first round bye. The Hawks will play Georgia Highlands at 3:30 Thursday.
