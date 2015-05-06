Coffee Co. man rescued from pond

A Coffee County man was checked out by emergency crews after being rescued from a fishing pond late Wednesday afternoon.

He is expected to be okay.

Coffee County fire officials said the man was pulled from a pond off Conway Vickers Road near Ambrose around 4:30 p.m.

The man, believed to be in his late 80's called his family for help when his boat began filling up with water and tipped over.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.