Terrell Academy beats SGA on senior day

The Terrell Academy Eagles closed out the season with a win, sent their seniors off on a good note, and did it all with their most famous fan in attendance.

With country music star and Terrell Academy alum Cole Swindell looking on, the Eagles knocked off SGA 3-1 Tuesday.

Both teams traded scoreless frames in the first, before Terrell Academy took the lead on a Warrior error in the second.

