Lady Devils' soccer season comes to an end; other GHSA playoff scores

The Tift County Lady Devils soccer season ended at the hands of Parkview Tuesday night in Tifton.

Parkview jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead, then added one more in the second half for a 4-0 second round win.

The Lady Devils continued to play hard and put pressure on the Panthers' defense. Unfortunately for Tift, none of those opportunities could be cashed in.

Tift's season ends at 11-3-2 and with a Region 1-AAAAAA championship.

OTHER AREA GIRLS' SOCCER PLAYOFF SCORES:

Walton 11, Lee Co. 1

Peachtree Ridge 3, Lowndes 0

Union Co. 6, Thomasville 0

Social Circle 1, Fitzgerald 0

