SOWEGA baseball teams fight for playoff lives

The second round of the GHSA playoffs kicks off Wednesday afternoon, and several area teams face tough tests.
The Lowndes Vikings will have their hands full with Maxpreps' new number one team in the nation in Parkview. That series is in Lilburn.
Meanwhile, the Schley Co. Wildcats will play host to Hawkinsville. That is the four-seed vs. five-seed matchup in the A-Public bracket.
WEDNESDAY'S GHSA PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Mountain View at Tift Co.
Lee Co. at Collins Hill
Valdosta at North Gwinnett
Lowndes at Parkview
Thomas Co. Central at Cartersville
Union Co. at Fitzgerald
Hawkinsville at Schley Co.
All series are best-of-three games, with a doubleheader being played Wednesday. Necessary Game 3s will be played Thursday.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.