SOWEGA baseball teams fight for playoff lives

South Georgia baseball teams will look to keep their state playoff runs alive this week.

The second round of the GHSA playoffs kicks off Wednesday afternoon, and several area teams face tough tests.

The Lowndes Vikings will have their hands full with Maxpreps' new number one team in the nation in Parkview. That series is in Lilburn.

Meanwhile, the Schley Co. Wildcats will play host to Hawkinsville. That is the four-seed vs. five-seed matchup in the A-Public bracket.

WEDNESDAY'S GHSA PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Mountain View at Tift Co.

Lee Co. at Collins Hill

Valdosta at North Gwinnett

Lowndes at Parkview

Thomas Co. Central at Cartersville

Union Co. at Fitzgerald

Hawkinsville at Schley Co.

All series are best-of-three games, with a doubleheader being played Wednesday. Necessary Game 3s will be played Thursday.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.