South Ga. State Senator not convinced new transportation bill will work

A South Georgia State Senator isn't convinced the transportation funding bill signed into law by the governor Monday is the right thing for the state.

Greg Kirk voted against it.

He said it has some good aspects such as mandating a 10-year study plan for the DOT, but he said there are better ways than higher taxes and fees to provide an extra 900-million dollars a year for roads and bridges.

"One of the ideas I had is that we're projecting Georgia to grow by a Billion dollars in revenue a year over the next three years. So set aside 30% of that growth each year and that would give you that amount in three years,” said Sen. Greg Kirk,(R) Americus.

The tax on gas creates a new fee on electric vehicles and a new hotel tax.

