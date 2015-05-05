New program to help young people could be heading to Downtown Albany

This long empty downtown Albany building could soon house a new program to help young people succeed.

The founder of Seed of Knowledge hopes to start renovating the old Owens Sporting Goods location next week.

“Actually, right now we're getting ready to sign a contract for the building next week, and it's exciting because we know we're gonna be able to do a lot of work out of here, and we're gonna be able to cater to a lot of kids in this community,” said Ricky Walker, Seed of Knowledge Organizer.

Ricky Walker hopes to start classes in June to focus on conflict resolution, morals and ethics, social skills, and public speaking.

He said getting parents involved in the program will set it apart.

