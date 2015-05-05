Good Samaritan helps provide headstone for Albany boy's grave site

You can help provide a proper grave site for a little Albany boy buried in an unmarked grave.

Sunday was the first anniversary of 10-year-old Brandon Price's death.

Despite evidence of abuse or neglect no one has been charged.

A lot of people reached out wanting to honor Brandon after our investigation into his death.

One Good Samaritan is buying a headstone.

Bridgett and Travis Mack are working with her and others to provide a granite slab and to raise awareness about child abuse.

“There are a lot of questions that still remain when it comes to Brandon's case. If we can come together as a community to make a difference, to save a life, and to help keep a family together, we're able to do whatever it takes,” said Bridgett Mack, GoFundMe Account Organizer.

They're planning a community service to honor Brandon once the new grave site is complete and they may start a fund to help other children in his name.

