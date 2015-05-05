SCA soccer teams advance to state finals

The Sherwood Christian girls cruised to their 32nd straight win and a spot in the GICAA state title game Monday night.

SCA led 4-0 at half, added three more in the second, and had no trouble with the Lady Knights.

"They came out here focused, knowing what they needed to do, and knowing what they wanted to do. They came out here and worked their tails off," head coach Jeremy Davidson says. "I felt like they kind of put the game away early, which is what we said we wanted to try to do. Finish early opportunities. We missed a few early, but within the first five we started picking it up. Very proud of their effort."

The Lady Eagles will play for back-to-back state championships Saturday, though in different leagues.

SCA won the 2014 GISA AA state title last season, before jumping to the GICAA for the 2015 season.

SHERWOOD CHRISTIAN 1, COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN 0 (Boys)

After SCA missed on two early opportunities, Samuel Orr cashed in just before the halftime whistle to give SCA a 1-0 lead.

Orr's goal would turn out to be the game-winner, as the Eagles held on in the second half for the 1-0 victory.

The Eagles will play for the GICAA State Championship Saturday.

