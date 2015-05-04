VSU to host NCAA South Regional

Once again, the road to Oklahoma City and the Division II Softball Championship begins in Titletown.

The Valdosta State Blazers will host the NCAA South Regional this weekend.

Joining the top-seeded Blazers in Bracket A are four-seed Shorter, five-seed Alabama-Huntsville, and eight-seed Tuskegee.

Even with two losses while hosting the GSC Tournament last week, VSU is still 28-3 at home.

SCHEDULE FOR SOUTH REGIONAL:

Friday, May 8

Game 1: (4)Shorter vs. (5)Alabama-Huntsville- 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (1) Valdosta St vs. (8)Tuskegee- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2- 1:30 p.m.

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2- 4:00 p.m.

Game 5: Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3- 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 10

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5- 1:00 p.m.

Game 7- if necessary- 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.