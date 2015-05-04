Child remains in the hospital after fatal crash

A 3-year-old boy remains in a Savannah hospital Monday night after a crash that killed his grandfather.



Travis Denning, 42, of Douglas died when he was thrown from his truck late Saturday night on Georgia Highway 158.



Onesimo Gonzalez was also ejected and seriously injured.



Troopers said the truck hit a stop sign and a culvert at Simmons Drive and overturned.



