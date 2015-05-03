UGA's McGarity talks Dawgs' schedules, indoor practice facility, and more

Georgia athletic director Greg McGarity has a lot on his plate.





The man responsible for leading one of the nation's top collegiate athletics programs spent Tuesday in Albany for UGA Day, and WALB Sports had the chance to catch up and discuss the Dawgs.





McGarity says there was plenty to like from UGA in 2014, including another ten win season on the gridiron and an NCAA Tournament berth for the men's basketball team.





But there's plenty still to do for McGarity and the Dawgs.





One of the biggest pieces of business is building an indoor football practice facility coaches and fans have been clamoring for for years.





McGarity says they won't have to wait much longer.





"It'll be a reality here soon. We are working very hard behind the scenes with our architects and our engineers to focus in on an area that's adjacent to the Butts-Mehre building," McGarity says. "It'll happen and we hope to get started right after this football season."





McGarity hopes to have something to present at the university board meetings later this month.





As for on the game fields, Dawg fans can look forward to even more major non-conference opponents in the coming years.





North Carolina and Notre Dame are already on the books in the next five seasons. McGarity says expect those kinds of matchups to continue.





"We're working on some high profile games for the 2020 decade which should offer some great opportunities for our fans to go into some historic areas and go into some historic football facilities," he says.





McGarity wouldn't reveal those potential opponents, but hopes to announce them in the next year.





He says the college football playoff has changed how the Dawgs schedule to a degree, but adds winning all your games helps more than anything else.





"It does allow you to learn a little bit every year about what's important," he says. "But at the end of the day, you've got to win all your games if you're going to play. Or if you do have a hiccup, make sure it's at the right time. Be at your best at the end of the year. some of those things don't change."



On the court, McGarity is pleased with the direction of the basketball program.





After back-to-back 20 win seasons and the first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011, men's basketball coach Mark Fox was rewarded with a contract extension in March.





"The future is very, very bright for basketball," McGarity says. "Our goal for basketball now is just to get healthy. We have so many kids that are injured that we want to be healthy so we can enter the fall season in tip-top shape."





Georgia opens the football season September 5 when they host Louisiana-Monroe.





Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.