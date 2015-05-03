Draft's late rounds full of south Georgia talent

An NFL team is built on the final day of the Draft.

Several south Georgia standouts heard their name called on Saturday.

It all started with Albany native Rashad Greene being selected by Jacksonville in the 5th round.

Not long after, the Houston Texans selected former Dooly Co. Bobcat Keith Mumphery with the 175th overall pick.

Mumphery, a wide receiver out of Michigan St., will join 3rd round selection Jaelen Strong to help bolster the Texans' pass-catching corps.

"We anticipate after our studies that were going to obviously see a lot of good things in different ways from Strong and Mumphery and we're excited about it," Houston head coach Bill O'Brien said in a post-draft press conference.

Mumphery won't be the only south Georgian in the Lone Star State.

One round later, Houston selected former Thomas Co. Central star Reshard Cliett, a linebacker from South Florida.

"When he came here to meet with our scouting staff and our coaching staff, we were very impressed with his football knowledge, his recollection of his own defensive scheme from college and then his recollection of some of the things we taught him," O'Brien said at his press conference. "We saw a very athletic guy that could be used as a potential sub-linebacker and was a smart guy.”

O'Brien added he believes Cliett can be a key contributor on special teams as well.

BROWN SELECTED BY 49ERS IN 7TH ROUND

Trenton Brown admits he was about to give up hope of being drafted.

“I was preparing to start looking at depth charts and find the best free agency fit," he says.

Brown says a few teams contacted him during the final rounds about signing as an undrafted free agent.“Just as I was starting to lose hope, I get the call from the 49ers.”On the other end of the line was San Francisco GM Trent Baalke and offensive line coach Chris Foerster.“They asked if I wanted them to turn in my card,” he laughs. “As soon as I said yes, I saw it on TV.”

Brown was selected with the 244th overall pick Saturday, just 12 picks before the final of the draft.

"I'm happy to be joining such a strong organization," Brown told WALB over the phone. "It's a dream come true."

The former Westover Patriot and Florida Gator says he knows there's a few things to work on.

"I've got to maintain a healthy playing weight, and really just fine tune my technique," he says.

But Brown is also plenty confident he can help the 49ers next season.

