Lady Knights claim back-to-back titles on the track

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights cruised to their second consecutive GISA AAA state track and field title Saturday.

It's the third championship in four years for the Lady Knights.

"It's been the most successful year so far," says DWS senior Samantha James. "We had the best times, [personal records] all over the board. It's been just a great year."

"I think our girls come out here and they enjoy running track," says head coach Allen Lowe. "That's one of the first things you have to get across. We had just great performances and a great day."

DWS dominated the AAA standings, besting second place Gatewood by 38 points.

Lowe says his team has come out with confidence every year, and the Lady Knights expected success again Saturday.

"It's a part of our culture at Deerfield right now," he says. "The girls enjoy it. We've got a great group of girls, and it's just fun when they perform well."

The Lady Knights claimed six state championships in nine races Saturday.

Everyone is just ecstatic about it. it's crazy to think that this is all happening again," says senior Libby Greene. "We haven't done this in 35 years at Deerfield, so it's awesome."

FULL TEAM RESULTS:

AAA Girls' results:

1. Deerfield-Windsor    134.50

2. Gatewood                    96.50

3. Bulloch                        92.50

4. Atlanta Girls                32

5. TC- Sharpsburg           31

6. Heritage                       29

T7. Pinewood Christian  28

T7. Dominion Christian  28

9. Valwood                      25

10. Augusta Prep             20

11. TC- Dublin                19

T12. Weber School         18

T12. Westwood               18

14. Westminster              16

15. Tiftarea                     10

16. Southland                    9.50

17. Westfield                     9

18. John Milledge             6

19. Holy Spirit Prep          1

AA Girls' Results:

1. Brentwood                  183.50

2. RTCA                         100

3. Briarwood                    51

4. Mill Springs                 49

5. Citizens Christian         38.50

6. SGA                              38

7. Twiggs                          34

8. Crisp Academy             32

9. DEA                              19

10. Piedmont                     16

11. Dawson St.                  11

T12. Grace Christian          7

T12. Cottage School           7

T14. Flint River                  6

T14. Oak Mountain            6

16. Academe of the Oaks   5

17. Monsignor Donovan    4

T18. Windsor                     2

T18. Highland Christian    2

T18. Brandon Hall             2

AAA Boys' Results:

1. TC- Dublin                   123

2. Deerfield-Windsor         87

3. TC- Sharpsburg             53

4. Gatewood                      50

5. Tiftarea                          39.50

6. Bulloch                          38

T7. Westwood                   35

T7. Southland                    35

9. Westfield                       30

10. Westminster                28

11. Augusta Prep              22

12. Pinewood Christian    19.50

13. John Milledge             17

14. Terrell Academy         15

15. Frederica                     11

16. Bethlehem Christian     8

17. Valwood                       6

18. Dominion Christian      5

19. Brookwood                   1

AA Boys' Results:

1. RTCA                             127.50

2. Brentwood                        69

3. Briarwood                         67

4. Grace Christian                 43

5. Windsor                            40

6. Monsignor Donovan         38

T7. Cottage                           35

T7. Mill Springs                   35

9. Flint River                        31

10. Piedmont                        28

11. Highland Christian         26

12. SGA                                18.50

13. Dawson St.                     16

T14. DEA                             11

T14. Twiggs                         11

16. Citizens Christian            9

17. Brandon Hall                   6

18. Academe of the Oaks      2

