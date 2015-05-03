Lady Knights claim back-to-back titles on the track

The Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights cruised to their second consecutive GISA AAA state track and field title Saturday.

It's the third championship in four years for the Lady Knights.

"It's been the most successful year so far," says DWS senior Samantha James. "We had the best times, [personal records] all over the board. It's been just a great year."

"I think our girls come out here and they enjoy running track," says head coach Allen Lowe. "That's one of the first things you have to get across. We had just great performances and a great day."

DWS dominated the AAA standings, besting second place Gatewood by 38 points.

Lowe says his team has come out with confidence every year, and the Lady Knights expected success again Saturday.

"It's a part of our culture at Deerfield right now," he says. "The girls enjoy it. We've got a great group of girls, and it's just fun when they perform well."

The Lady Knights claimed six state championships in nine races Saturday.

Everyone is just ecstatic about it. it's crazy to think that this is all happening again," says senior Libby Greene. "We haven't done this in 35 years at Deerfield, so it's awesome."

FULL TEAM RESULTS:

AAA Girls' results:

1. Deerfield-Windsor 134.50

2. Gatewood 96.50

3. Bulloch 92.50

4. Atlanta Girls 32

5. TC- Sharpsburg 31

6. Heritage 29

T7. Pinewood Christian 28

T7. Dominion Christian 28

9. Valwood 25

10. Augusta Prep 20

11. TC- Dublin 19

T12. Weber School 18

T12. Westwood 18

14. Westminster 16

15. Tiftarea 10

16. Southland 9.50

17. Westfield 9

18. John Milledge 6

19. Holy Spirit Prep 1

AA Girls' Results:

1. Brentwood 183.50

2. RTCA 100

3. Briarwood 51

4. Mill Springs 49

5. Citizens Christian 38.50

6. SGA 38

7. Twiggs 34

8. Crisp Academy 32

9. DEA 19

10. Piedmont 16

11. Dawson St. 11

T12. Grace Christian 7

T12. Cottage School 7

T14. Flint River 6

T14. Oak Mountain 6

16. Academe of the Oaks 5

17. Monsignor Donovan 4

T18. Windsor 2

T18. Highland Christian 2

T18. Brandon Hall 2

AAA Boys' Results:

1. TC- Dublin 123

2. Deerfield-Windsor 87

3. TC- Sharpsburg 53

4. Gatewood 50

5. Tiftarea 39.50

6. Bulloch 38

T7. Westwood 35

T7. Southland 35

9. Westfield 30

10. Westminster 28

11. Augusta Prep 22

12. Pinewood Christian 19.50

13. John Milledge 17

14. Terrell Academy 15

15. Frederica 11

16. Bethlehem Christian 8

17. Valwood 6

18. Dominion Christian 5

19. Brookwood 1

AA Boys' Results:

1. RTCA 127.50

2. Brentwood 69

3. Briarwood 67

4. Grace Christian 43

5. Windsor 40

6. Monsignor Donovan 38

T7. Cottage 35

T7. Mill Springs 35

9. Flint River 31

10. Piedmont 28

11. Highland Christian 26

12. SGA 18.50

13. Dawson St. 16

T14. DEA 11

T14. Twiggs 11

16. Citizens Christian 9

17. Brandon Hall 6

18. Academe of the Oaks 2

