Trojans advance with Game 3 win; other state playoff scores

The Lee County Trojans are on their way to the second round of the GHSA AAAAAA state baseball playoffs with a 3-2 game three win over Newton Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

Josh Hatcher held the Rams scoreless after the second inning, and drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout to second.

Lee County will go on the road to face Collins Hill in the second round.

OTHER AREA GAME 3 SCORES:

Valdosta 4, Tucker 2

Upson-Lee 3, Crisp Co. 0

Thomas Co. Central 3, West Laurens 2

Perry 18, Cook 3

Jeff Davis 6, Berrien 4

Atkinson Co. 9, Jenkins Co. 2

Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.