Trojans advance with Game 3 win; other state playoff scores

The Trojans rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.
Josh Hatcher held the Rams scoreless after the second inning, and drove in the go-ahead run with a groundout to second.
Lee County will go on the road to face Collins Hill in the second round.
OTHER AREA GAME 3 SCORES:
Valdosta 4, Tucker 2
Upson-Lee 3, Crisp Co. 0
Thomas Co. Central 3, West Laurens 2
Perry 18, Cook 3
Jeff Davis 6, Berrien 4
Atkinson Co. 9, Jenkins Co. 2
