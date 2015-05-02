Greene gets the call, drafted by JAX

The call came a little later than Rashad Greene expected, but the Albany native is headed to the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Greene with the 139th overall pick Saturday.

The former Florida State star was projected by many as a 2nd-3rd round projection, but Greene was forced to wait until the 5th round.

"Things happen. That's why it's the draft," Greene said. "I still realize it's an opportunity that not a lot of people get. This is a 1% chance, so I have to be grateful and thankful to the man above for that."

Greene watched the draft with family and friends in Albany this weekend. He says Jacksonville will be a place he feels he can contribute immediately.

"I definitely feel like they're comfortable putting me anywhere on the field based on the language we exchanged between each other," Greene says. "I definitely feel comfortable going to the Jags. That was a place I felt I could be and would be there happily."

The Seminoles' all-time leading receiver is looking forward to reuniting with the Jaguars' 2014 5th-round pick, former Lowndes Viking and Florida State star Telvin Smith.

"That's south Georgia family right there," a smiling Greene says. "He's already showed his love, welcoming me with open arms. I have a lot of respect for that guy. He's in the same position I am. He was fifth-round draft pick, and went there and did what south Georgia guys do: go in and put in work."

Greene will hope to improve a young Jaguars offense led by second-year QB Blake Bortles.

