Friday's GHSA state baseball playoff scores

AAAAAA
Tift Co. 7, Rockdale Co. 1
Tift Co. 5, Rockdale Co. 0 (Tift Co. advances)
Lee Co. 11, Newton 1
Newton 8, Lee Co. 7 (Game 3 is Sat.)
Lowndes 14, Lakeside, Dekalb 5
Lowndes 8, Lakeside, Dekalb 2 (Lowndes advances)
Valdosta 6, Tucker 0
Tucker 4, Valdosta 3 (Game 3 is Sat.)
AAAA
Upson-Lee 5, Crisp Co. 4
Crisp Co. 11, Upson-Lee 1 (Game 3 is Sat.)
West Laurens 6, Thomas Co. Central 5
Thomas Co. Central 3, West Laurens 2 (Game 3 is Sat.)
Veterans 2, Cairo 0
Veterans 8, Cairo 1 (Cairo eliminated)
Cook 8, Perry 5 (F/10)
AA
Jeff Davis 6, Berrien 4
Berrien 2, Jeff Davis 1 (Game 3 is Sat.)
Bacon Co. 7, Thomasville 1
Bacon Co. 6, Thomasville 5 (T'ville eliminated)
Benedictine 10, Brooks Co. 0
Benedictine 11, Brooks Co. 0 (Brooks Co. eliminated)
A
Treutlen 4, Irwin Co. 2
Treutlen 2, Irwin Co. 0 (Irwin Co. eliminated)
Baconton 7, Claxton 1
