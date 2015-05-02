Friday's GHSA state baseball playoff scores

Scores from Friday's GHSA state baseball playoff games:

AAAAAA

Tift Co. 7, Rockdale Co. 1

Tift Co. 5, Rockdale Co. 0 (Tift Co. advances)

Lee Co. 11, Newton 1

Newton 8, Lee Co. 7 (Game 3 is Sat.)

Lowndes 14, Lakeside, Dekalb 5

Lowndes 8, Lakeside, Dekalb 2 (Lowndes advances)

Valdosta 6, Tucker 0

Tucker 4, Valdosta 3 (Game 3 is Sat.)

AAAA

Upson-Lee 5, Crisp Co. 4

Crisp Co. 11, Upson-Lee 1 (Game 3 is Sat.)

West Laurens 6, Thomas Co. Central 5

Thomas Co. Central 3, West Laurens 2 (Game 3 is Sat.)

Veterans 2, Cairo 0

Veterans 8, Cairo 1 (Cairo eliminated)

Cook 8, Perry 5 (F/10)

AA

Jeff Davis 6, Berrien 4

Berrien 2, Jeff Davis 1 (Game 3 is Sat.)

Bacon Co. 7, Thomasville 1

Bacon Co. 6, Thomasville 5 (T'ville eliminated)

Benedictine 10, Brooks Co. 0

Benedictine 11, Brooks Co. 0 (Brooks Co. eliminated)

A

Treutlen 4, Irwin Co. 2

Treutlen 2, Irwin Co. 0 (Irwin Co. eliminated)

Baconton 7, Claxton 1

