Westover's Floyd signs with Albany St.

The Albany State Golden Rams have made a point of signing local talent recently.

They stuck to that Friday, signing Westover guard Jordan Floyd.

Floyd became the Patriots' go-to man in crunch time his senior year, and he hopes to do the same thing for the Golden Rams.

"I plan on coming in and making a contribution as soon as possible," he says. "I plan on being the best possible player I can be at the next level and hopefully getting a ring."

Westover head coach Dallis Smith expects Floyd to continue his success at the college level because of his late-game mentality.

"He's a winner and he really loves the game," Smith says. "A kid like that that puts everything into the game, and when the game is on the line, he wants the ball in his hands."

The signing means a Ram reunion is in the works.

Floyd will reunite with former Westover point guard Mike Green, who is a rising sophomore with ASU. Floyd and Green helped lead the Patriots to the state semifinals in 2013-2014.

Floyd looks forward to regaining the dynamic he and Green share on the court.

"Ever since I got to Westover, we've been like brothers. We've always been on the same page, always been there for each other through everything. He's always pushing me, and I'm pushing him," Floyd says. "I know when I get to college, it's going to be a whole other story."

Floyd says ASU coach Michael Moore was another key to him signing with Albany State.

